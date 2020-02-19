Watch Americans Try to Pronounce French Words

By no means is French an easy language. There are accents, gendered nouns, a variety of complicated tenses, and so many exceptions to the rules.

We asked some Americans on the streets of New York to try to pronounce a few French words for us, and the results were hilarious. Watch the video above to see for yourself (and to see how many you get right).

