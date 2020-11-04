Videos of this 2-year-old Pastry Chef are scientifically proven to reduce stress

Stressed? Skip the Xanax, and hold off on rage-cleaning your apartment until another day. We’ve got someone to chill you out fast. Her name is Anastasia, and she’s the most adorable 2-year-old pastry chef in all of France.

Anastasia’s mom, Nina Métayer, was GQ‘s Pastry Chef of the Year in 2018, Gault & Millau‘s Pastry Chef of the Year in 2017, and finished third in Season 3 of the cooking show, Qui Sera Le Prochain Grand Pâtissier? This française has quite the career behind her, but in addition to her YouTube pastry tutorials, she has also brought the Internet the fantastic gift of her daughter, who in this video teaches viewers how to make chocolate shortbread cookies.

This bite-size recipe only makes 6 cookies, and you’ll need:

For the cookies

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup butter

For the ganache

2/3 + 1/4 cup cream

1.5 cup dark chocolate

3 tbsp honey

Perfect for an evening with the family… or even just an evening of distraction for yourself!