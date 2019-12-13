Three French People Were Nominated for Golden Globes

France will once again be well represented at the Golden Globes, which bodes well for the future Oscar nominees. The award ceremony, which will take place on January 5, 2020, could be a success for composer Alexandre Desplat, composer of the music for the film “Little Women.” He has already won Oscars and Golden Globes for Best Score for “The Shape of Water” in 2018.

Advertisement

France will also be competing in the category of Best Foreign Film: the historical drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (“Portrait de la jeune fille en feu”) by Céline Sciamma, and “Les Misérables” by Ladj Ly, which won the Jury Prize at the last Cannes Film Festival, have been selected. They will face serious competition, with “Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho, “The Farewell” by Lulu Wang and “Pain and Glory” by Pedro Almodovar, also in the running.