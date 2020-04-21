This French Baker Sells Baguettes Over Closed German Border

One of the great tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic is the global shutdown of cultural exchange, as borders close and travel is discouraged in efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

In the town of Carling on the French-German border, however, a group of citizens has found a unique way to trade across forbidden lines, as seen in this video from France 24. Baker Myriam Jansem-Boualit has continued to sell baguettes and pastries to Germans on the other side of the fence that separates Carling from Lauterbach. The Germans purchase the bread online or over the phone, and Myriam drops it over the fence. One customer even uses a fishing pole to pick up his groceries while maintaining a safe distance.

“They don’t dare to come anymore because there are police border controls,” Myriam says, but that doesn’t seem to have slowed her down too much. Apparently even the Germans know the importance of daily bread in a crisis.