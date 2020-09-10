The Thing About France S3E5: Graydon Carter on Magazine Publishing and the Importance of the Office Happy Hour

Learn more The Thing About France, Season 3



Graydon Carter is the fifth guest on Season 3 of The Thing About France, the podcast dedicated to American francophiles, produced by the cultural services of the French Embassy.

The co-founder of Spy Magazine and former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair spoke with host Liesl Schillinger about the golden age of the New York publishing scene, where the food, fashion, and parties were as wild as they were fleeting. He is currently quarantining in the Cote d’Azur with his family and a coterie of expats, while he works on his memoir, as well as his weekly digital publication, “Airmail.”