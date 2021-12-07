[Sponsored article] For the 2022-2023 academic year, The École (founded in 2009 as École Internationale de New York), an independent French-American school based in Manhattan, for children from preschool to 8th Grade, will allocate $1.5 million to enable more students to benefit from its unique dual French-American curriculum.

The École has decided to increase its scholarships because of the growing need and demand for high-quality bilingual education in New York City. The École, which doubled the surface area of its Elementary and Middle School Building in January 2020, can now welcome more children, enabling it to launch this generous scholarship program.

The École scholarship program is awarded according to three main criteria

Merit

Financial need

Diversity

“We, like many parents, know the value of a bilingual education. This is why The École would like to empower families to provide truly bilingual education for their children” explain Philippe and Laurence Roux, two benefactors for the school. “Our signature French-American program, which really goes beyond bilingual education and is, instead, a thoughtful and artful blending of both the French and American curricula, prepares students for the next step in their education, whether that is in a public or private school, here in the U.S., in France, or abroad.”

An average of 20% of families at The École will receive financial aid through The École scholarship program in 2022. The program is open to every family, regardless of their citizenship, and can be a complement to the grants provided to French citizens attending accredited schools by the French government through the Consulate in New York.

Families interested in learning more about The École Scholarship Program can contact [email protected] or visit The École website.

Open Houses: an opportunity to visit The École

The École invites all applicant families for the 2022-2023 school year to come and meet them in person, at one of their Open Houses. The sessions begin with a review of their philosophy and curricula from Jean-Yves Vesseau, the Head of School, and key faculty members, followed with a short Q&A and a tour of the facilities. For families who are abroad, or for the ones who cannot attend an Onsite Open House, they are offering some Online Open Houses.

This is a wonderful and dynamic way to learn more about their program and get a feel for the school community.

Register to an Open House

About The École

Located in New York’s vibrant Flatiron District, The École is an intimate and independent French-American school that cultivates an internationally-minded community of students. At The École, the goal of education is to develop well-informed, well-rounded, responsible and compassionate students who can create and connect to a world filled with possibilities. This belief is at the heart of their uniquely-designed bilingual program, in which students learn to not just speak, read, and write in two languages, but also to think, feel, and act in ways that are informed by two cultures. To always see, explore, and understand the world around them from two perspectives is the gift of the deeply bi-literate student, succinctly captured in their school’s motto, “Light through language.”

Artfully blending the curriculum requirements and pedagogical approaches of the French and American systems, The École’s faculty creates rich academic environments for a diverse and international student body. From Maternelle (Preschool) through Middle School, students at The École are guided through the core studies language arts, social studies, math, and sciences and are fostered in both character and cultural enrichment, in both French and English. In their intimate classroom settings, the teachers aspire to provide bilingual learning opportunities that engage, challenge, inspire—and illuminate.

Discover The École in video

For more information about The École, please contact [email protected] or visit The École website.

—————-

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.