Talks, Films, Moonlight Meditation at Night of Ideas 2020 in Los Angeles

Nuit des Idées // Night of Ideas 2020



Time : 05:30 PM Location : Natural History Museum Address : 900 W Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles Price : Free

The Nuit des Idées (Night of Ideas) attracted crowds — and even sold out — last year in Los Angeles. In collaboration with the Consulate General of France in L.A., this night of philosophy returns on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Museum of Natural History with an eclectic program around the theme, “Being alive.” Tickets became available January 8 at 10 a.m., and promptly sold out. Those still hoping to attend can put their name on a list to receive an alert when additional tickets are released.

The galleries, theatres and public spaces of this prestigious institution will be open to philosophers, writers, scientists, artists and politicians such as photographer Ian McCallister, Adrien Moisson (founder of Wild Immersion, a virtual nature reserve), oceanographer Bethanie Edwards and Benoît Lecomte (the first man to swim across the Atlantic Ocean). The participants will then be invited to discuss and reflect on the question of ecological balance, what commitment means, the relationship between man and the world, the questions raised by technological change and the advent of artificial intelligence. A debate on biodiversity and environmental sustainability will be led by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Patt Morrison.

In addition to the discussions, several musical performances, screenings and installations await visitors. They will be able to take part in a moonlight meditation with Alain Lancelot in the gardens, view performances by Jessica Fichot Quartet, Gavin Turek or DJ Bobby French, as well as partake in a virtual reality experience or speed dating.