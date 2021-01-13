Take A Virtual Tour of the Remodeled Champs-Élysées of the Future

The Champs-Élysées might be considered the world’s most beautiful avenue, but the everyday Parisian might disagree. Paris’s main thoroughfare has seen a lot of use over the last century, as its exposure to pollution, tourism, and heavy commercialization have taken their toll.

Which is why Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo recently signed on to a €250 million plan to makeover the avenue. The aim is to pedestrianize the street and turn it into an “extraordinary garden” that is “ecological, desirable and inclusive.” The Place de la Concorde at the avenue’s far end, and the area surrounding the Eiffel Tower, will also be done-over. The aim is to have all of this finished in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics, though work will likely continue through 2030.

In this video, you can enjoy a rendering of the city’s plans for the Champs-Élysées redesign, designed by architecture company PCA-Stream.