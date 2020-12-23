Take A Virtual Shopping Trip Through Paris’s Great Department Stores

There are few places in Paris that scream Christmas more than its department stores. Bon Marché and Galeries Lafayette know how to deck the halls like a pro, and there’s nothing like a Christmas shopping venture to really get you in the mood for the season.

Unfortunately, we can’t all go to these fantastic winter wonderlands this year, which is why Paris-based makeup artist and vlogger Ali Andreea decided to bring them to us. In this video, you’ll get to walk through the Bon Marché, with its iconic Christmas trees suspended from the ceiling, and the great glass dome of the Galeries Lafayette. Which wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the Galeries Lafayette Gourmet section for an eclair. You’ll also get some fun history lessons about these department stores… like, did you know that Bon Marché was the first modern department store where women could find everything they were shopping for under one roof?

So take a deep breath, grab a cup of cocoa, and let the most Christmasy city in the world wash over you.