Sugar Sammy, King of Bicultural Improv, Will Perform in New York

Event Details

Sugar Sammy US Tour



Location : Carolines Address : 1626 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

A superstar in Canada, Sugar Sammy has conquered the French public in recent years with his rare talent for improvisation and bicultural humor.

Now the comedian is back in North America for a tour in English and will be in New York from February 27 to 29 at Carolines on Broadway. The English-speaking Canadian of Indian origin excels at improvising and playing with accents and languages that he’s mastered perfectly (French, Punjabi, Hindi…). The New York Times called him “A fearless comic with a talent for provoking both laughter and outrage.” His ability to entertain an audience has made him a household comedy name in countries around the world.