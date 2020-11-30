Protests in France over new law about filming police

Protests broke out in France this weekend over a new proposed security law, which some say could do more harm than help.

The “global security law” would prevent citizens from filming and publishing videos or images of police officers on active duty if they met the terms of an “intent to harm” clause. A similar bill was rejected earlier this year, but managed to resurface this week. This is a strong stance to take in a year when police brutality has been at the forefront of conversations about social justice and systemic racism. Only last week, French people were up in arms about two instances of police brutality exposed through viral footage of the events.

Advertisement

Protestors in Paris from the group Stop Loi Sécurité Globale, made up of journalists’ unions and human rights NGOs, marched from République to Bastille to make their dissent clear. They were joined by over 100 local elected officials, gilets jaunes, and representatives of the United Nations.