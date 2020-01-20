Nuit des Idées Gathers Philosophers for an All-Night Marathon of Intellectual Talks in Brooklyn

Event Details

Nuit des Idées / Night of Philosophy and Ideas



Time : 07:00 PM Location : Brooklyn Central Library Address : 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Price : Free

Nuit des Idées, or the Night of Philosophy and Ideas, is returning to the Brooklyn Library this year on Saturday, February 1. The event, co-produced by the cultural services of the French Embassy, attracts thousands of people each year who come to think and philosophize from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

This year, this intellectual marathon will welcome Esther Duflo, the recent Nobel Prize winner in economics, who will kick off the evening with a half-hour inaugural speech. There will be speeches, performances, discussions, screenings, and readings during the course of the night, all of which will be free to attend.

Among the discussions, Paul Miller (DJ Spooky) and Andrew Revkin will discuss the ethics of climate change at 8 p.m., Raphaël Liogier will muse over if male domination is “natural” at 10:30 p.m., and Jonathan Kirschenfeld will talk about “living in the space between,” meaning housing on irregular sites, at 1 a.m.

Other speakers include sociologist Didier Fassin, philosophers Catherine Malabou and Barbara Stiegler, author Maïa Mazaurette, and many more. See the full program here.