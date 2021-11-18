×

Eagles of Death Metal, the American band slated to play Le Bataclan the night of the Paris attacks, has: "While the band is now home safe," the statement said, "we are horrified and still trying to come to terms with what happened in France. Our thoughts and hearts are first and foremost with our brother Nick Alexander... Thomas Ayad, Marie Mosser, and Manu Perez, and all the friends and fans whose lives were taken in Paris...""Although bonded in grief with the victims, the fans, the families, the citizens of Paris, and all those affected by terrorism," the band continued, "we are proud to stand together, with our new family, now united by a common goal of love and compassion." The Californians went on to thank local law enforcement, the FBI, and the State Departments of both countries, as well as everyone in Paris and at home who has helped them through "this unimaginable ordeal, proving once again that love overshadows evil." The band has canceled its future shows for the time being. Meanwhile, EODM co-founder Josh Homme—who had recently finished a tour with his main band Queens Of The Stone Age and was not at Le Bataclan—announced that his charity organization would be accepting donations to help the musicians and crew members affected by the attacks in Paris, as well as their families. Homme'swill be accepting donations via its website and through the mail at P.O. Box 258, Palm Desert, CA 92261, until December 31st.