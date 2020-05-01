Mother’s Day: Our New York Gift List

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10th. In New York, as elsewhere this year, there’s no question of rushing into a store at the last minute. You have to plan ahead. To help you satisfy the moms in your life while also supporting the merchants in your community, we’ve prepared a local shopping list for you.

Flowers

Florists are suffering, like all shopkeepers, from the crisis. “But the flowers continue to grow,” notes florist Agnès de Vilarson. By working with local growers at the beginning of the crisis, she created a subscription system that allows each subscriber to receive a new bouquet every week at home, “delivered with the utmost health precautions.” In addition to these subscriptions, on Mother’s Day she offers small ($50), medium ($75) or large ($100) bouquet deliveries.

Sebastien Barrancos and Jerome Briday, the owners of Flowers and Creations, also offer delivery services. They have created three bouquets for this special day: the “Je t’aime Maman” (20 tulips, $50), the “Flowers & Creations Mother’s Day Bouquet” ($100), and the “Maman” (12 peonies, $120). If you order before Wednesday, May 6th, the vase is included with the bouquet.

Beauty

If you’re in the mood for it, now might be the time to indulge. The two dynamic owners of French Wink, Claire Obry and Myline Descamps, offer Mother’s Day gift baskets. You have the choice between three (Gold $50, Silver $35, Bronze $18), which include a variety of candles, creams, books, and even masks. Or pamper her by ordering beauty products from Payot Skincare, which has special Mother’s Day gift baskets as well. In the same vein, Ex-Nihilo fragrances (which has just premiered its US site) are always a good idea.

Jewelry

At Atelier Paulin, you will find the perfect jewelry for mom. Love comes in many forms, including gold, silver, cloth, or jewels. You can have a bracelet crafted to spell out “Mom”, “Love,” or your mother’s name (from $95 to $650).

A social enterprise which employs about forty artisans in Laos, Article22 transforms Vietnam War bomb residue into symbols of love. You can shop online for bracelets, necklaces, and earrings (from $40 to $435).

Good Food

No Mother’s Day dinner reservations this year. But there are still ways to eat well. Ariane Daguin, the founder of Dartagnan – which usually supplies the best restaurants with foie gras, poultry and other meats – has temporarily switched to selling online to individuals. All you have to do now is get in the kitchen and whip up the meal of your mother’s dreams. Free delivery is offered on orders over $150 with the code FSMDAY20 on dartagnan.com. And the generous “queen of foie gras” has even prepared some tips for making the perfect brunch.

If you prefer to order, consider the restaurant La Cigogne in Brooklyn, which offers, among other things, escargot (718-858-5641). Lena offers delivery (how about beef bourguignon?). And Ocabanon promises foie gras, pâté de campagne, filet mignon, and even a charcuterie board…

The butcher Aurélien Dufour, formerly of Daniel’s, offers everything from foie gras to merguez, mixed plates with culinary specialities from all around. Perfect for a foodie mom who wants to go around the world on a single plate. Order on the Dufour Gourmet website.

For a sweet note, go to Ladurée for macarons filled with chocolate, jams, and fruit jellies (from $10 to $57).

Featured image: Stock Photos from Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock