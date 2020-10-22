Molière in the Park is putting on an all-female production of ‘The School for Wives’

Learn more The School for Wives



Presented by Molière in the Park and FIAF.



Saturday, October 24, at 2pm and 7pm. Register here.



More information here.

Theaters may be closed, but the actors are determined to bring “the” theater to life, offstage and without walls. The inventive troupe behind Molière in the Park, launched last year in Brooklyn, is unable to perform this year on the stage of the Lefrak Center, in Prospect Park. But they haven’t given up. After a critically acclaimed online production of Tartuffe in June (praised by The New York Times in particular), they return this Saturday, October 24 for two performances, both live and online, of The School for Wives (L’école des femmes), in English, presented in collaboration with FIAF.

The virtual nature of the performance – which uses technological innovations for the benefit of online theater – is not what matters most here. The real innovation is the direction of Lucie Tiberghien, the Franco-American founder of Molière in the Park. She chose an all-female cast, including the character of Arnolphe, played by Tonya Pinkins. It is a question, says the director, of “highlighting the inherent power of justice and equality over racism and sexism. By choosing a black woman to play the lead role of Arnolphe, a powerful and privileged white man, forced to realize that he cannot control or destroy anyone’s humanity – we highlight the absolute absurdity of systems of oppression.”

In addition to Tonya Pinkins (winner of a Tony and an Obie Award for Caroline), the cast includes Kaliswa Brewster (Billions on Showtime), Cristina Pitter, Tamara Sevunts, and Corey Tazmania.

Stream the performance live on Saturday, October 24, at 2pm and 7pm. Registration here. The show will be subtitled in French and English.

The replay will be available until Wednesday, October 28th at 2pm.