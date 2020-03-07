Melissa Clark Will Be Speaking in Brooklyn for Her New Book Dinner in French

Agenda

Melissa Clark in conversation with Gail Simmons and Kerry Diamond Advertisement

event website and tickets here Time : 07:30 PM Location : Murmrr Ballroom Address : 17 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark will be speaking with Gail Simmons and Kerry Diamond at Murmrr Ballroom in Brooklyn on Wednesday, March 11. It’ll be one day after the release of her new cookbook Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France (Clarkson Potter, March 10, 2020). Tickets are currently available.

Clark fell in love with French food as a child when her parents began taking her and her sister to France every August. Since that early exposure, French cooking has had an influence on Clark’s own creations. Her Jewish and Brooklyn roots also inform her recipes and tastes.

The 150 recipes in Dinner in French present a more modern take on French cooking. Favorite recipes of ours include ratatouille sheet-pan chicken, apricot tarte tatin, and gruyère latkes that are all sure to make your mouth water.