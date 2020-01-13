Les Miserables, I Lost My Body, and More Earn Oscar Nods for France

France, a country famous for its cinema, will be a strong contender at 2020’s Academy Awards with four highly lauded French films and one Frenchman receiving Oscar nominations. Winners will be announced during the ceremony on February 9, 2020 starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

“Les Miserables,” directed by Ladj Ly, will compete in the Best International Feature Film category. The film took home the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2019. It will face stiff competition from “Parasite,” by Bong Joon Ho.

In the Animated Feature category, “I Lost My Body,” by Jeremy Clapin, will compete against “Toy Story 4” and three other American-made films.

The short film “Memorable,” by Bruno Collet, will compete for best animated short. Louis and his wife Michelle must handle a changing world that’s slowly becoming less real in this touching creation.

In another short film category, this time for live action films, “Neftra Football Club,” by Yves Piat, will compete for the Oscar. Part-comedy, the film tells the story of two young boys who intercept a literal drug mule and take him back to their village.

Finally, Alexandre Desplat, a regular in the category of Original Score, will shoot for yet another Oscar thanks to his work on “Little Women,” by Greta Gerwig. A win would earn him his third statuette.