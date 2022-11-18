November 18, 2022

Dear Frenchly Readers,

The novelist Marcel Proust died 100 years ago, yesterday. He wrote his monumental seven volume novel, In Search of Lost Time ( À la recherche du temps perdu), during the years of 1909 and 1922. He is considered to be one of the most important and influential writers of the twentieth century.

Yet. How many of us have read that seven volume novel? (Please tell me if you have, and I will file your name away for a future prize of some kind!)

I am embarrassed to say, I have not. My dad, visiting last night, told me he, too, had never read them. I thought for sure he would have. My husband, Dan, got through two. Though he fared better with Proust than Cervantes’s Don Quixote, which he tried and tried again, mired forever on the Spanish plateaus with a madman, some windmills and a dude name Sancho, he was unable to grasp why Cervantes had to go on and on and on. With Proust he was able to land, at least, on the delicacy of the writing.

Proust was an asthmatic, a closeted homosexual and he was devoted to his mother. He died after three years of illness, when he was confined to his bed and working feverishly into the night to finish his last novel; he finally succumbed to pneumonia.

And yet the enduring and iconic notion of the madeleine, the small scallop shaped cake that Proust describes as “those short, plump little cakes…” which the narrator eats in the first volume, Swann’s Way, and is, by way of his tastebuds, transported back to Sunday mornings with his aunt, Leonie, who used to feed him “a little crumb of madeleine… dipping it first in her own cup of real or of lime-flower tea.”

Since the publication of À la recherche du temps perdu, the notion of the madeleine has taken on a life of its own. Even the uneducated, like myself, who have never sat down and really read Proust, save for a passage or two in a French Literature class, will invoke the madeleine whenever we want to easily (and eruditely) make a point about memory and how we can all be transported by simply biting into a little tea cake or, for that matter, a morsel of Thanksgiving stuffing.

This is an interesting article by the British food writer, Claire Finney, about the power of madeleine moments and how they are used in culture (even soccer matches) to invoke the power of memory, even unconscious memory. Finney beautifully describes Proust’s madeleine as “a literary storm in a cup of lime flower tea.” She also recounts that “in the first draft of the novel, it was not a madeleine but a tartine – a slice of bread spread with jam – that caused the collapsing of time between Proust’s past and his conscious present. ‘It was Proust’s editor who scored it out and replaced it with madeleine – a brilliant idea’ says [Barry] Smith*, ‘because they are so beautiful and memorable.’” (Barry Smith is the founding director of the Centre for the Study of the Senses.)

Yesterday, a poem came into my inbox (from the Poetry Foundation) by the San Francisco Renaissance poet, Kenneth Rexroth. It’s called “Proust’s Madeleine.” I share it here, below. We all have our madeleines. Some, of course, are more like Thomas Mann’s rotting strawberries; others transport us back, back and back again to something transcendent.

Proust’s Madeleine

Kenneth Rexroth

Somebody has given my

Baby daughter a box of

Old poker chips to play with.

Today she hands me one while

I am sitting with my tired

Brain at my desk. It is red.

On it is a picture of

An elk’s head and the letters

B.P.O.E.—a chip from

A small town Elks’ Club. I flip

It idly in the air and

Catch it and do a coin trick

To amuse my little girl.

Suddenly everything slips aside.

I see my father

Doing the very same thing,

Whistling “Beautiful Dreamer,”

His breath smelling richly

Of whiskey and cigars. I can

Hear him coming home drunk

From the Elks’ Club in Elkhart

Indiana, bumping the

Chairs in the dark. I can see

Him dying of cirrhosis

Of the liver and stomach

Ulcers and pneumonia,

Or, as he said on his deathbed, of

Crooked cards and straight whiskey,

Slow horses and fast women.

I hope that for all of you who celebrate Thanksgiving (and those who don’t, too), that you will only have the lovely sweet memory confections of the kind you might dip into lime blossom tea; and if you don’t have those to hold onto, then you will make new memories next week that are just as sweet.

