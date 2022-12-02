December 02, 2022

In the Chinese-born, American author, Yiyun Li’s new book, The Book of Goose, she writes, “True blind rage is like true blind courage—if you have ever seen a squirrel trapped in a cage or a bird fly into a room by accident, you will understand this. It does not matter that the squirrel’s claws cannot shake open the cage, or the windowpane will not give way to the bird’s thumping. For some—animals, children—despair and doom galvanize.” The voice is that of the narrator, Agnès, a young French girl, who, by the time she says these words, is 14 years old.

The setting of the book is, mostly, a small town in western France called Saint Rémy. It is not long after the Second World War, and the ambience is one of a countryside ravaged by the chaos of war—the German occupation, the physical destruction to land and buildings, sons and fathers dying, resistance, and the poverty of war’s ugly wake. More specifically, the world of the book is the taut and strange friendship between two girls, Agnès and Fabienne. Agnès is an acquiescent and docile child who smiles, goes to school, and mostly does what she is told; Fabienne, on the other hand, is considered sauvage. Fabienne has an alcoholic father and has been steeped in death–not only death wrought by war, but, more broadly, from the constant animal deaths, both domestic and wild, in and around the farm where she lives. Most traumatically, her mother is dead, and, a few years before the book begins, her older sister, Joline, dies in childbirth, and so does the infant son. To add more brutal bleakness, the black American soldier, Bobby, who was the father of her nephew, has been hanged for getting her sister pregnant out of wedlock.

Fabienne is a firebrand, lawless, dark-minded and an angry girl. Like a spinning top, her every action feels more like a primal scream than a decision. Similar to the dynamic between girls explored so expertly by Elena Ferrante, Agnès is enthralled by Fabienne and the power of her rage; at times she is a pawn in Fabienne’s cruel and twisted plots, which Fabienne calls “games,” and, at other times, she is a mere bystander, confused by what happens and why, she is a silly “goose.” But all along, the feelings she has for Fabienne are fierce and unwavering. No matter how much damage Fabienne wreaks in her life, Agnès still loves her, more than anyone.

Part of the bond between them is that no one else knows what they have been through; like sisters they have a shared history, ravaged by war, death and poverty, defined by farm animals, a gray-seeming countryside, muck and barns. And although Agnès has an intact family, she has grown up remote, somehow, from her exhausted and overworked parents, whom she sees as not connected to her personhood. Her parents’ grief over the death of their son, Jean, who returned sickly and broken from a German labor camp, seems to define their inability to focus on their daughter. The girls, mostly orchestrated by Fabienne, are angry at their lack of opportunity, their inability to have true agency in their lives, at feeling invisible, poor and powerless. This anger and their ultimate unwillingness to be “good girls” propels one of the girls into a life far away from Saint Rémy, and the other is destroyed. In this wrenching process, the love they feel for each other cannot hold. Rage, unlike a precise surgeon’s knife, is rarely wielded by a steady hand; instead, more like the blade of a Cuisinart, it spins, faster and faster, cutting everything it comes into contact with. In the end, there is only a pile of gritty rubble.

Speaking of chocolate, Philip’s got an article today all about where to get French chocolate for the holidays in Paris and back here in he U.S. Read it, here.

On Frenchly this week, we reported on the big news that the French baguette got world heritage status from UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization)—the photo we shared that Macron posted on Twitter to celebrate is priceless. We also published a story on the Cézanne/Kandinsky immersive exhibit in Paris and a walking tour of Victor Hugo’s home.

To cook: In our house, we roasted our turkey bones this week and made a rich broth so that we can make Turkey Pho this weekend. We make it every year and it’s so delicious.

Also, I am intrigued by this recipe for Gingerbread Latte cookies. I am shifting from pies to cookies, as December always seems to call for the sugary crunch of a nice spiced or peppermint cookie. I’m not a very good cookie baker, actually, but every year, right about now, I try. Will you, too?

