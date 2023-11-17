Le Weekend, 11/17/23: It’s Time for Mashed Potatoes! 🇫🇷

Friday, November 17, 2023

Dear Frenchly Readers,

It’s uncanny to me how often I turn to Google to go down a rabbit hole of curiosity and find yet another French person playing some central role in the story. This was the case with my recent deep dive into, of all things, mashed potatoes.

But before I tell you that story, I need to tell you that I was not able to write my “Le Weekend” last week because I had surgery on Thursday. And though I was told I’d be a-ok to think and write on Friday, I was definitely not a-ok. I was sad not to write to you or at least tell you why I had disappeared.

Then, I spent a good part of the following days feeling a bit like Baudelaire, looking out my window. But, in my case, not penning any poems. Instead I was just observing the old cobwebs left by my bedroom’s police force (cellar spiders, love them). After a day or two of staring at the ceiling, I finally had the focus and energy to watch All the Light We Cannot See, the new Netflix adaptation of the 2014 Anthony Doerr book of the same name. Instead of my then-passed “Le Weekend,” I took some time to write a review. You can find it here.

Ok, so back to potatoes: The night Dan and I got back from the hospital, our friends Pete and Sarah dropped off a loaf of Pete’s shepherd’s pie. Though I was too nauseated to eat much of anything, smells of browned potatoes and garlicky meat wafted upstairs and they smelled amazing. While taking a break from staring at the ceiling, I decided to find out (perhaps this is the kind of simpleton thought one has while on drugs) where mashed potatoes came from. And that lead me to all this:

The homely potato was imported by the Spaniards from the Incas in the 1500s. The Spanish then exported the potato to the U.K. and France. Ireland adopted the potato happily, as had their Spanish cousins. Soon the Irish were happily creating a mashed dish that had kale or cabbage in it; they called it Colcannon. But the French took one look at the potatoes and were like, “no way.” They thought that potatoes were ugly, unrefined and might cause leprosy. Witchcraft might be inside the potato, some thought, and released when punctured. In 1748, the French actually outlawed the potato for people to eat. It was only fed to hogs.

Then came the Seven Years’ War and a French soldier named Antoine Augustin Parmentier, who was, when not in the army, a scientist and pharmacist. He had some bad luck that turned into good luck: He was captured and imprisoned in Prussia. In jail, he survived on potatoes chucked to him every once in a while as an insult. I imagine a chuckling jailer. In Prussia potatoes were also used only as livestock feed.

When Parmentier made it back to France, he began to publicize the virtues and versatility of potatoes (the potato his madeleine, by now, despite how he came by them — they had turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him, a manna of sorts). He suggested potatoes as a cure for dysentery. And he even held competitions for how to make potatoes in many different ways, including mashed. I hesitate to say that this Frenchman invented mashed potatoes. Apparently, the Incas mashed their potatoes all along. But for Europe he “invented” them as, apparently, this way of eating them hadn’t yet occurred to anyone on the Continent.

Parmentier also did stunts to increase the popularity of potatoes, like placing armed guards around his potato garden until dusk, when he would dismiss them. Then, people would come in to steal his “precious” potatoes in the dark, sometimes replanting a bit in their own gardens. (All part of his plan.) He also served potatoes to Ben Franklin and other dignitaries, and gave bouquets of potato flowers to the King and Queen of France. He started making potato flour bread as a way to conserve wheat. Finally, after his tireless pro-potato campaigns, in 1772, the French ban on floury potatoes was lifted.

And then came the potato dishes now bearing Parmentier’s name: Crème Parmentier, or potato leek soup; Hachis Parmentier, or Shepherd’s pie; purée Parmentier, or mashed potatoes, which is now mostly just called “purée.”