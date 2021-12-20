[Sponsored content] On December 18th, Le District, a French restaurant group comprised of an indoor market, bar, bistro called Liberty Bistro and fine dining restaurant called l’Appart, is excited to announce the reopening of their unique and lovely indoor market just in time for the holidays! The market at Le District is the perfect destination for any gourmand to purchase quality French imported cheese and charcuterie, meat and fish from their Boucherie and Poissonnerie, gourmet French fries at Bar à Frites, and more!

With the support of the French Consulat General, Jeremie Robert, and Business France, Jacques Epangue and his team, Le District has partnered with acclaimed French brands to bring you an assortment of the best products France has to offer.

Le District’s shelves are stocked with brands such as Cheese from Henri Hutin, Juice & Jams from Alain Milliat, Olive Oils from Château Calissane, Pommery French Mustard, Sauerkraut from André Laurent, Saveurs Des Pyrénées, Bonneval Waters and more!

A Rendez-Vous for French foodies

Situated in the heart of Battery Park, Le District provides a central and energetic hub for French culture and cuisine. Their mission is to deliver exceptional French products in a bustling Market District while also providing an array of unique dining experiences. From grab and go stations such as a Creperie, Café, and Rotisserie, to waterfront dining at Liberty Bistro, Le District is a destination for both tourists and locals. For guests that wish to explore a refined sit-down experience, Le District includes a Michelin starred restaurant: L’Appart, This restaurant is a unique take on fine dining, offering the personal experience of an intimate dinner party at a chef’s apartment.

Holiday experiences at Le District

Le District has some very exciting ongoing weekly experiences to welcome guests back for the holidays and into the winter:

👉 Sundays & Wednesdays: Beau Soleil Oysters + Bottle of Rosé for $49 at Liberty Bistro

👉 Tuesdays: Vive Tuesdays – $30 ticket to explore our market and sample each station! This ticket includes:

1 Macaron from our Patisserie

1 Small Pastry

1 Small Ice Cream from our Creamery

1 Small Coffee/Tea from our Café

French fries sample from Bar a Frites

Cheese and Meat sample from our Fromage & Charcuterie

1 glass of wine from Bar a Vin

👉 Thursdays: DJ 5pm-9pm

👉 Saturdays & Sundays: Waterfront Brunch, Free Kids’ Movies and Live Jazz

Daily Happy Hour – At Liberty Bistro & Bar a Vin from 4 to 6pm

Holiday and winter events include:

Christmas Eve Brunch and Yule Logs.

Liberty Bistro’s Epic NYE on the Waterfront Celebration – Details to be Announced.

Holiday Gift Baskets – Perfect for family, friends and coworkers.

Bucketlisters’ Wine and Comedy classes with a Michelin Starred Sommelier beginning in January.

More information on Le District’s website

—————-

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.