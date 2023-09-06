Language, Love, & Montreal

I share so much of myself in my articles and newsletters, sometimes I forget I’ve written something until someone quotes me on it much later! A reader, Bill Swanson, recently messaged me to let me know that he had included an excerpt from an old piece of mine in his new book, a feisty and irreverent guide to learning “street” French.

The article, which was originally published in 2018, explains why I recommend that aspiring French speakers visit Montreal as a kind of linguistic set of training wheels before attempting to go straight to France. You can find Swanson’s book (Swanson’s French: An Unusual Guide to Learning to Speak Modern “Street” French) here, and my original article here.

Last week, Caitlin talked about Canadian French in her Le Weekend, so I’ve had that fascinating dialect and its birthplace on my mind. If you’re planning on testing out your French in Quebec, you might want to start by listening to some of these Quebecois musicians. We’ve also got recommendations for what to do in Montreal, including where to go cycling, get some late night bites, catch some live music, nosh on baked goods, and explore unique theme bars.

I recently spoke with the folks over at DatingAdvice.com to share some of Frenchly’s recommendations for romantic French vacations, and how to enjoy French culture from wherever you are. You can check out the piece here.

From September 8 through October 13, FIAF will present its Crossing The Line Festival, an annual celebration of art, dance, and film from around the French-speaking world.

Is Paris just the New York of Europe? Why French people love to say, “C’est pas possible.” Do you know what the French call a six pack? (You might be surprised.)

