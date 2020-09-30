Ladurée and Bagatelle collaborate on “Secret Garden” Pop-up

Details Ladurée Soho

76 Thompson Street Advertisement

Hours:

Wednesday – Sunday

5:30pm - 11:00pm

As outdoor bars and restaurants sprout all over New York like an accidental late-season bounty, there are a few special surprises waiting for those willing to look in unusual places.

Ladurée, the French patisserie famous for its macarons, is known by NYC locals for an almost more impressive product: it’s magical Soho garden. But this fall, the 150-year-old teahouse and restaurant has teamed up with the French-Mediterranean bistro Bagatelle on a delicious new menu. The ‘Jardin Secret’ pop-up will take over Ladurée’s garden Wednesday through Sunday, from 5:30pm to 11:00pm. The menu is seasonal and comprises a mixture of traditional French and bobo cuisine. There’s plenty of pumpkin, pears, and butternut squash to go around, whether you’re opting for a quinoa bowl or black sea bass en papillote. Shell out for the raw bar if it’s a special night (as of course, it will be), and finish the meal off with a selection of macarons… or even a tower of them if the occasion calls. The drinks menu is fittingly champagne-heavy, but we’d always recommend a specialty cocktail, like their Jardin Spritz or Nuit Étoilée.

Tables will be socially distanced, making the coveted space all the more exclusive. You can make reservations on Opentable, or by calling 646-392-7868.

Featured Image: Stock Photos from Resul Muslu / Shutterstock