It’s that time of the year. Snow or no snow, it’s cold in many places around the world and still dark for long periods of the day. By now, you are tired of Swiss Miss and can handle diving back into some simple cooking after the whirlwind of the holidays. So, if you’re sick of burning your tongue on a Starbucks hot chocolate that mostly tastes like overboiled milk. we’ve got the solution.

Make hot chocolate from scratch, à la française, with Chef Stephane at the French Cooking Academy. This easy 5-minute video will teach you the tricks to preparing a hot chocolate that will have your kids (or you) begging for more. All you need is raw cocoa powder, 70% chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla, a pinch of salt, and milk. Chef Stephane even shows you how the French use hot chocolate for a simple, yet luxurious, breakfast. And if you can find it, chocolat chaud pairs perfectly with Chantilly, the French-style unsweetened whipped cream, to balance out the richness of the chocolate.

Looking for more seasonal classics to keep you warm in the winter? Check out this video on how to make the hearty (but simple!) soupe au choux.