How To Cozy Up Your Home French Style This Winter

Hibernation season is almost here, and this year it’s likely to kick in early. But just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t close your eyes, inhale, and pretend you’re in France. Whether you’re working from home, taking the day off, or having a quiet Friday night in, here are a few tricks to turn your home into a French sanctuary.

Turn your morning coffee into a café en terrasse with these illy espresso cups, the signature red logo on every brasserie café crème in Paris (even though the company is Italian). If you want, you can skip the extra dark taste of traditional French espresso and order some beans from Belleville Brûlerie. Oh, and of course, you’ll need a Moka Pot, if you don’t already have one. More of a tea drinker? Mariage Frères has the designer teas to stimulate your senses and warm your chest.

Be honest, when was the last time you bought yourself new bath linens? Whether you’re a morning, evening, or post-lunch hour workout showerer, nothing sets the tone for your comfort like soft towels and a robe that hits the sweet spot between comfy and sexy. Try Le Jacquard Français, which holds a Masters of Linen certification, and has been in operation since 1861.

To keep your feet cozy, slip on a pair of classic Charentaise slippers. These felt-soled wool slippers are quiet and warm, originally designed to be worn inside wooden clogs, or worn solo by domestic staff to polish parquet floors. Le Slip Français has a few varieties, though the last original Charente slipper company folded in 2019.

Light up a candle from Kerzon or L’Aurore to give your home the smell of Place des Vosges, vin chaud, or tarte aux abricots.

Or you could fill your house with delicious scents the old fashioned way. Try making some crepes, chocolate cookies, or flan parisien, to get your fix of sugar, spice, and everything à la française. For good smells, warmth, and a bit of a buzz, try making vin chaud (mulled wine) like they do it at Paris’s best Christmas markets.

What better way to pass an afternoon curled up by the window than with a good book? Try a recent release from this year’s Rentrée Littéraire, or one of these French food books sure to prompt a hasty relocation to the kitchen. Or maybe some French feminist literature is more up your alley? How about some titles by Paris’s most famous black expats?

Perhaps you’ve finished your new book and are looking for something to watch while snuggled up under the covers. The website French Flicks keeps a running tab of every French movie and TV series currently on Netflix, as well as lists of what’s on Hulu and Amazon Prime. Check out our recommendations for comedy and recent films as well.

Set the mood with some French tunes, preferably, of course, on a vintage turntable. Because in the middle of winter, you’re going to want a warmer sound. Carla Bruni’s new album sounds like being wrapped in a fleece blanket and basking in a sunbeam, or you could hold out for Gad Elmaleh’s upcoming album of Claude Nougaro covers.