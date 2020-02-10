Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris Will Open an Exhibit on Harper’s Bazaar

Event Details

Harper's Bazaar, first fashion magazine



tickets here





Location : Musée des Arts Décoratifs Advertisement Address : 107 rue de Rivoli, 75001

France may have fashion, but the US has fashion magazines. The Musée des Arts Décoratifs will present a major exhibition devoted to the American fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, called “Harper’s Bazaar, premier magazine de mode” (Harper’s Bazaar, first fashion magazine). The exhibit will be open from February 28 to July 14, 2020.

Sixty couture and prêt-à-porter outfits are presented in the exhibit alongside their publication in the magazine. The exhibit follows the significance and changing identity of the magazine since it was first published in 1867, bringing attention to the clothing, the photographers, and the writers and editors that shaped it.

This will be the first exhibit in the fashion section of the museum since it closed for renovation. Get tickets here.