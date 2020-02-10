Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris Will Open an Exhibit on Harper’s Bazaar

By
Jenny Hughes
-
Credits from left: Peter Lindbergh, aout 2009 © Peter Lindbergh (courtesy Peter Lindbergh, Paris); Harpers Bazaar — Juin 1964 Photographie de Hiro; Peter Lindbergh — Novembre 1996 © Peter Lindberg (courtesy Peter Lindberg, Paris)

Event Details

From Friday, February 28, 2020

to Tuesday, July 14, 2020


Harper's Bazaar, first fashion magazine

tickets here



Location : Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Address : 107 rue de Rivoli, 75001

France may have fashion, but the US has fashion magazines. The Musée des Arts Décoratifs will present a major exhibition devoted to the American fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, called “Harper’s Bazaar, premier magazine de mode” (Harper’s Bazaar, first fashion magazine). The exhibit will be open from February 28 to July 14, 2020.

Sixty couture and prêt-à-porter outfits are presented in the exhibit alongside their publication in the magazine. The exhibit follows the significance and changing identity of the magazine since it was first published in 1867, bringing attention to the clothing, the photographers, and the writers and editors that shaped it.

This will be the first exhibit in the fashion section of the museum since it closed for renovation. Get tickets here.

Photo credit: Gleb Derujinsky — Juillet 1958

