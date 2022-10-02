Dear Frenchly Readers,

I read in the Times this week that a new trove of Hemingway’s writing was just found in a bar. The works were packed into cardboard boxes and ammo storage containers, writes the Times, “surviving hurricanes and floods.” Famous for his years living in the moveable feast of Paris, for his drinking and many wives, for his macho writing about Spain and, my favorite book of his, For Whom the Bell Tolls, what struck me reading this article were his musings, even from a young age, on his struggles with depression, his interest in death and suicide, his haunting descriptions of his son’s wounds that were “plenty bad” from being a POW during WW2, all penned in his journals. And many of the photos were new to me, too. The article allowed me to connect with the complicated genius of the man, along with his sometimes insufferable qualities, and to have empathy in a more nuanced way for his evident struggles. It made me think that this line of his, “It was necessary to get exercise, to be tired in the body,” may tell us why, despite his devastating depressions, he lived as long as he did, until he took his own life when he was 62; that exercise saved him, at least for a while.

Some of you who know a little about me know that I love to run. In particular, I like to run in winter. I wrote this piece a few years ago for the New York Times about running in sleet and wind (thunder, lighting, wind or in rain, that is when I run in pain!). I also really like to run in the fall, when the leaves are falling and everything has that damp tannic smell. I can’t run for a few weeks here while my sloshy brain recovers from my run-in with that white pine last week. But I can watch my children run, which gives me incredible joy.

My younger child, almost 8, is one of the fastest people I know. He loves soccer and, last night, I sat bundled at his practice, after I had moved my chair around to each patch of evening sun I could find, until the sun disappeared for good, and, shivering, watched him steam ahead of the other kids, recover the ball, get to the goal and then hesitate, because, like, where was everyone? My older son, who is 13, won his first cross country race on Wednesday night. That was exciting. Not exactly surprising because he’s also very fast, very determined and really thinks through the strategy of any given situation. I won’t forget walking across the road right about the time I thought the kids should be shooting out of the woods, and saying out loud, “Oh my God, here he comes.” And there he came, orange shoes flashing in the light, crazy clouds behind him, rain clearing to beams of sunlight, like we were in some movie shot by Roger Deakins. But what was better than his winning, was watching his arms shoot up in the air when he crossed the finish line in such pure and lovely joy and then, immediately, he turned and hugged his friend who had finished two seconds behind him. And then he congratulated the next wave of kids coming across the line until he went and stood at the sideline clapping for everyone, no matter what team they were on. Though good sportsmanship and empathy and kindness are values Dan and I have certainly tried to instill in our kids, we can’t take any credit for his behavior on Wednesday. He didn’t do it because it was right. He did it because he felt it. You really can’t teach that. Kids know it intuitively, I believe. What they get taught, often, is that the winning is the thing. It’s not—it’s the journey over the wobbly road, with the leaves flying in the wind, the charge down the soccer pitch, the wet grass making your sneakers shiny. It’s the ground under your feet, the cool air, your body working hard, and the joy and connection you get and can give back once you cross that line, shoot for that goal, having given it your all, whatever your “it” is.

It was E.M. Forester, after all, who wrote, in Howard’s End, “only connect.” Finding ways and times and places to take the extra second to connect with the cashier at the grocery store, the UPS person delivering our Amazon package, the person baking our bread, these moments matter and can change a day, even a life, sometimes. It can make both you and the person whom you’ve connected with, however briefly, feel seen, heard, validated, a part of something. There is tragedy and fear in so many directions we look these days. So, lately, I have been repeating like a mantra, “only connect, only connect, only connect.” It matters.

Speaking of connection, SO many of you wrote to me about my accident! You are all so so kind and thoughtful. It really mattered to me to hear from you, to be in this together. Thank you. For those of you who won Lucy By the Sea, it’s going out! Check your mailboxes next week.

And this week, I have a cookbook to giveaway!!! It’s called Bricks in a Pebble Sauce and is written by one of our Frenchly readers, Francine Chough, and it’s full of simple French home cooking. Francine is traveling around France right now and on her way to Lascaux! But when she gets back, in three weeks, she is going to send out ONE book to the first person to correctly email me with the answer to this question: What serious food shortage is France facing right now?

For those of you who don’t get to me in time, here’s her simple and lovely Bananas Flambées recipe, for all to enjoy: