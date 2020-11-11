FUSAC is doing a Thanksgiving Giveaway for Expats in Paris

This year, when the holidays are likely to look a lot different, FUSAC magazine (the ultimate expat resource for jobs, housing, and more) is joining together with Bill and Rosa’s Book Room to give you some of the old-fashioned seasonal comfort you’ve been craving.

Any American who’s spent time abroad over Thanksgiving knows how strange it can feel to see everyone around you treating the day like just another Thursday. Where are the weeks-in-advance turkey reservations? The big family hoopla? Luckily this year, American expats, “anglophones and anglophiles” living in or near Paris are encouraged to sign up for a Taste of Thanksgiving Giveaway. The meal is a complete T-Day feast for one, including Turkey Waldorf salad with cranberries, dinner roll, and a slice of pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie.

Pickup is at Bill and Rosa’s Book Room, at 42 rue du Chemin Vert Boulogne Billancourt, accessible by taking the 9 train metro to Porte de Saint-Cloud. The program runs from Thursday, November 27, through Saturday, November 29, between the hours of noon and 7pm.

Register here by November 18 to skip holiday meal prep and get straight to the good stuff. While you’re there, check out the used bookstore and lending library at Bill and Rosa’s, which has one of the larger selections of English-language books in Paris.

Featured Image: Stock Photos from Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock