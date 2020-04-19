French People React To Trying American Champagne

Champagne is a beverage mired in controversy. Everyone has an opinion on the proper grape, region, and method of preparation for the uniquely French beverage.

But when you’ve got a popular drink that can only be made in one specific corner of the world, then everyone who can is going to try and make an approximation. In this BuzzFeed video, French people try cheap American champagnes including André Extra Dry California Champagne and Cook’s Brut California Champagne to see if they can stomach some good ol’ fashioned American bubbly.

