French Guy Cooking Tackles the 5 Mother Sauces

“Making sauce is an art,” explained Alex Gabriel, AKA French Guy Cooking, in a video last week announcing his new project: sauces.

Gabriel is known for his enthusiastic DIY approach to cooking, paired with instructional interviews with the best in the biz. In this new series on the 5 French Mother Sauces (béchamel, velouté, espagnole, hollandaise, and tomato), Gabriel sets out to learn about the dynamic and delicious world of sauces. He visits Christian Le Squer, the Chef de Cuisine of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, a 3-Michelin star restaurant, where Le Squer explains to Alex that cooks are sauciers, first.

Executive Chef, Romain Mauduit, introduces Gabriel to the importance of thickening sauces through reduction. “As volume decreases, concentration increases, so flavor intensifies.” The copper pots full of monstrous quantities of veal and chicken stock will make your mouth water.

“Each and everyday, we strive for quality and modernity. Like perfumers, we create flavors. From tradition to modernity.”