French Girl Chic, Tik Tok Style, with Léa Elui

Tik Tok may be a Chinese invention, perfected by LA corporate sponsors and their charges, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a new generation of French influencers bringing their own style to it.

This video with Vogue Paris follows Léa Elui, the most-followed French girl on social media, as she goes through a day in the life. The 19-year-old influencer is more Glossier than Givenchy, but she represents the newest evolution of the ‘French girl’ Instagrammer, one without caged, practiced mystery. She’s all up front, talking openly about how being bullied in school led her online: “On social media, I felt kind of hidden, in my bubble, and it really allowed me to express myself.”

It’s hard to imagine Léa feeling shy now, though, with 11 million followers on Instagram, and almost 13 million on TikTok. She’s a new kind of girl, one who uses all the same La Mer products as her older counterparts, but views makeup as a way to “camouflage our imperfections or alter the shape of our face.” Not something you’d ever hear from Violette!