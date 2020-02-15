French Bee Will Launch a New York-Paris Route on June 10

Choices are never a bad thing, especially when it comes to buying airfare. Good news for those in the tristate area, French Bee will be launching a new New York-Paris route this summer.

Starting June 10, 2020, the low-cost French airline will offer flights daily departing from Newark (EWR) at 11:55 p.m., arriving the next day at Paris Orly (ORY) at 1:20 p.m. The flight from Paris Orly to Newark departs at 7:45 p.m. and arrives at 10 p.m. the same day. Three types of tickets will be available: one-way basic, starting at $139, which includes a carry-on bag; one-way smart, starting at $209, which includes a carry-on bag, one checked bag, and a meal; and one-way premium, starting at $469, which includes a seat in Premium Blue class, two checked bags, a carry-on, a meal, and a snack. Upgrades such as seat selection, extra legroom, and priority boarding are available for additional costs.

French Bee presently has direct flights from Paris to French Polynesia, Tahiti, Reunion Island, Punta Cana (DR), and San Francisco. Reservations for the New York-Paris flight are already open.