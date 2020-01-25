Talks and a Performance at Miami’s First Night of Ideas on January 30

Event Details

Nuit des Idées // Night of Ideas

website here Time : 05:00 PM Location : Books & Books Coral Gables Address : 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

The Super Bowl isn’t the only upcoming event in Miami. For the first time, the French event Nuit des Idées arrives in Miami, Florida, as the Night of Philosophy and Ideas on January 30.

For this premiere, the philosophical marathon (which usually goes all night) will only last the evening, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be held at the independent bookstore in Coral Gables, Book & Book. The theme of the various discussions and performances is “Being alive.” It will be approached from a scientific, technological, and sociological point of view.

Though there is a theme, the topics covered through the lens of the theme are broad. One panel, with researchers from the University of Miami, will discuss climate change. The dancers David Milôme and Chantal Thine will perform an Afro-contemporary hip-hop work. Writer and illustrator Maïa Mazaurette will question the expression “sex life” — what does it mean to have a satisfying sex life?

