Talks and a Performance at Miami’s First Night of Ideas on January 30

Event Details
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Nuit des Idées // Night of Ideas
website here
Time : 05:00 PM
Location : Books & Books Coral Gables
Address : 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Super Bowl isn’t the only upcoming event in Miami. For the first time, the French event Nuit des Idées arrives in Miami, Florida, as the Night of Philosophy and Ideas on January 30.
For this premiere, the philosophical marathon (which usually goes all night) will only last the evening, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be held at the independent bookstore in Coral Gables, Book & Book. The theme of the various discussions and performances is “Being alive.” It will be approached from a scientific, technological, and sociological point of view.
Though there is a theme, the topics covered through the lens of the theme are broad. One panel, with researchers from the University of Miami, will discuss climate change. The dancers David Milôme and Chantal Thine will perform an Afro-contemporary hip-hop work. Writer and illustrator Maïa Mazaurette will question the expression “sex life” — what does it mean to have a satisfying sex life?
Night of Ideas – Being Alive Être Vivant Estar Vivos presented by @booksandbooks @letra_urbana @franceinmiami @gablescinema and made possible with support of @opensocietyfoundations Jan 30 – 5-11pm @ Books & Books Coral Gables The first Miami edition of Night of Ideas will bring together philosophers, authors, and artists including OtávioBueno Evelyn Dean-Olmsted, Maïa Mazaurette, Roni Avissar, Carola Bravo, Francine Birbragher, Germán Guerra, Nicholas Vazquez… Hip-Hop dance and a preview screening of Les Misérables. Additional info: https://booksandbooks.com/event/night-of-ideas/ This event is free and open to the public. #nightofideas #nightofphilosophy #frenchculture #nightofideasinmiami #estarvivos #etrevivant #beingalive #frenchculturemiami #franceflorida
