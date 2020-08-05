Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About the Baguette

Did you know that in the 18th century, bread represented 90% of the French diet? How about the proper way to store a baguette to keep it fresh?

In this video from France 24, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula take a deep dive into the history, production, and etiquette of the baguette, a staple of the French diet, and one of France’s most iconic inventions. Flo visits Maison Landemaine, where chef Yoshimi Landemaine herself reveals how a ‘baguette tradition’ is made, from la mie to le crouton. If done right, you’ll know by the way the bread “sings” when touched.

You might be surprised by some theories on the history of this particular shape as well. Some claim that 19th century soldiers needed bread that was easier to carry than the traditional, bulky, round bread of la campagne. Others that it saved bakers time in the morning. And some even claim it was designed to prevent knife fights among working class laborers!

No matter the theory, there is one indisputable fact: that French bread is some of the best in the world.