Chef Eric Ripert: “Having a Compassionate Approach Is a Strength”

When podcast host Philippe Ungar sat down with French chef Eric Ripert, in his office, in the basement of his restaurant Le Bernadin, he explained how spirituality has changed his life and his creativity.

By Ripert’s own account, he started as a tough chef in his kitchen, screaming and humiliating his team, throwing pots and pans on the floor, because he thought it was the right thing to do. Over the years, his cooks left the kitchen, especially the best ones.

Then he realized that something was wrong with him.

Listen to Ripert speak with Ungar about his transformation into a better chef and human on this episode of the podcast Sounds Like Portraits.