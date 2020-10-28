Enter to win a trip to Paris for the premiere of Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’

Film lovers around the world bemoaned the day it was announced that Wes Anderson’s latest film would have a postponed release, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally set for release at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12, with a July 24 wide release (later postponed to October 16, before being indefinitely postponed), the film’s team has declared that the premiere will be delayed until it can have a proper theatrical release.

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun” is director Wes Anderson’s first film set in France, in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It focuses on the foreign bureau of an American magazine (loosely inspired by The New Yorker), populated by an eccentric group of expat journalists, touching on both fictional and real events, including the student protests of May 1968. It stars many of Anderson’s usual suspects, including Adrien Brody, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, and Jason Schwartzman (also a co-writer on the film). Other cast members include Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton, and Elisabeth Moss.

Despite the delay, there is a bit of good news: you can enter to win a trip to Paris for the premiere of the movie, curated by Accidentally Wes Anderson and sponsored by Omaze. The trip includes roundtrip flights, a 6-night stay at the Grand Amour Hotel, special tours and events, and $2,000 in spending money. And, of course, tickets to the “French Dispatch” premiere, whenever it is rescheduled.

The deadline to enter is December 17, and winners will be announced in January. All proceeds go to the River Fund, which helps to alleviate poverty through programs that target Food Insecurity, Benefits Access and Stabilization Programs, and Cradle to College educational assistance.