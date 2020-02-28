Enter Rendez-Vous with French Cinema’s Review Contest for a Chance to Win a Trip to Paris

Learn more Rendez-Vous with French Cinema Review Contest website

This is the moment for young lovers of French cinema to shine.

Advertisement

During the 25th edition of Rendez-Vous with French Cinema on March 5 to 15, UniFrance and Film at Lincoln Center invite attendees between 18 to 30 years of age to write a review for their contest, sponsored by Frenchly.

The best review, as decided by a FLC and UniFrance panel, will win a trip to Paris, offered by UniFrance, and a free TV5MONDE subscription for one year. The winning review will be published on the Frenchly and Film at Lincoln Center websites.

Any movie playing during the festival is eligible to review. Check out the complete line-up and schedule here. Tickets are now on sale here. One ticket is $17, or $12 for members, students, and seniors. Opening Night tickets are $25, or $20 for members, seniors, and students. A special $50 student all-access Pass is also available.

Contest entry guidelines

– Age: Must be 18 to 30 years old

– Format: Submit one review, in English, of 800 words or fewer about a Rendez-Vous with French Cinema 2020 selection

– Deadline: Friday, March 13 at 12:00pm eastern time

– Contact: Please send your review in the body of the email to [email protected] il.com

– Award: The winning review will be selected by a UniFrance and Film at Lincoln Center panel. The winner will be announced by March 18, 2020. The winning critic will receive one round-trip flight NY-Paris offered by UniFrance, one yearlong TV5MONDE subscription, and the publication of the review on Frenchly and Film and Lincoln Center’s FilmLinc Daily.