[Sponsored article] Dallas International School (DIS) is the only international school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Founded in 1991, DIS follows both the French National curriculum and the Texas curriculum guidelines in elementary and middle school. In high school, students choose one of two baccalaureate programs – the French Baccalaureate or the International Baccalaureate – for their final two years. Both programs are rigorous, international, pre-university courses that meet the needs of highly motivated high school students.
From preschool through 12th grade, DIS students are introduced to a global perspective, including unique multilingual and multicultural academic programs. Students grow up in an international environment and challenge themselves, explore their creativity, and increase their confidence and metacognitive skills by learning in two or more languages.
It’s a fact: the world is interconnected like never before. That’s why it’s essential to ensure that the young generation is able to navigate this reality. At DIS, students are used to being around people from all over the world from a young age. They are used to working with people different from themselves, speaking different languages, and embracing different cultures.
The teachers at DIS are from a span of ethnicities and nationalities and come from many continents and cultures. The students absorb the spirit of the global world early on and it becomes a natural way of thinking for them. They grow up to be mature and open-minded thinkers, able to cope with many different and challenging contexts.
Proficiency in French, English and one or more other foreign languages is a key factor to the success of future global citizens. Learning another language is not only about opening essential doors for communication, it is also about discovering a different way of seeing the world, approaching problems and finding solutions to those problems, through the lens of another culture and language.
Multilingual students know that there is more than one way to solve problems and understand the world: they are open to others, which means they have greater empathy and understanding and they can synthesize what they learn in their courses into the different languages and approach academic content from different angles. This is an undeniable advantage that DIS offers its students over other monolingual schools.
—————-
Note: “Sponsored articles” are not written by the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.