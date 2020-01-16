Cirque du Soleil Presents Volta in Los Angeles

Event Details

"Volta" by Cirque du Soleil



Location : Under the Big Top, Dodger Stadium Address : 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles

A little less than a year after their Amaluna show, Cirque du Soleil is back in Los Angeles with a new show with futuristic tendencies. Volta will be presented from January 18 to March 8 at Under the Big Top at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Cirque du Soleil’s 41st production revolves around a main character, Waz, in search of meaning. An ode to extreme sports, Volta is a series of acrobatic feats in a visually stunning world, propelled by a melodic music that is as captivating as it is enveloping. The soundtrack to the show was composed by the French electronic music group M83, who are very famous in the United States.

Founded by twenty street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil completely reinvented the circus arts. Based in Montreal, the company has presented productions in nearly 450 cities in 60 countries.