Mention travel to any human being around you and they’ll get sparkles in their eyes. Mention travelling to France, and most people will sigh in awe, some overwhelmed by memories, some by desire, wishes and hope.

Now, mention airports.

There you go. You lost your audience. Airports have become some of the most dreaded places to travellers. They are hellholes of first-world problems. Still, people who find themselves in Charles de Gaulle, Orly, or Nice airports are lucky, as airports go. Much like the country they’re in, these airports offer a welcome break from running around and frantically checking if you still have your passport because the food you can get in all three is uncharacteristically exquisite. In French airports, you can enjoy meals almost as if you’d never even left the chic capital with all its charming terraces, or the bluest of blues of the French Riviera.

Charles de Gaulle

Café Eiffel

Forget about “airport food.” Here, you can treat your palate to dishes prepared by a two-star Michelin chef, Michel Rostang. Rostang has put together a menu of typical French bar fare, perfect for you to enjoy one last treat for your tastebuds before heading home.

Open from 7 am to 7 pm, Café Eiffel invites you to “enjoy a croque-monsieur, Caesar salad, steak tartare, or pasta gratin in a setting inspired by Paris’ most iconic monument.”

More info here.

Ladurée

Do you feel like you could trade your passport for one last bite of fluffy Ladurée macarons? Don’t. CDG and Ladurée Paris have you covered. Go ahead, have that bite, or stay for lunch if your flight lets you, as they serve both breakfast and lunch, from Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 9 pm. They say their essential dishes are “foie gras, macaroons, Vol-au-Vent chicken or the Salade Concorde.” Not bad.

More info here.

La Table de Michel Roth

Another Michelin-quality experience, this restaurant has Michel Roth, winner of many prestigious culinary competitions, with a team that “offers exceptional service and makes sure you enjoy a pleasant delicious meal before your flight.” They’re open from 6 am to 9 pm and they’ll serve you inventive and traditional cuisine with fresh and regional produce.

More info here.

Orly

Comptoir André

This one comes with a story: Recipes from “a jewel in French gastronomy: The family of Anne-Sophie Pic.” The restaurant is named in honor of the chef’s grandfather and offers the French bistro experience, for one more pleasant memory before you fly back home, or on your next adventure.

More info here.

Vivanda Burger

Don’t let the “burger” in the name fool you – this is not regular fast food. This restaurant was founded by Michelin-starred chef, Akrame Benallal, and yes, they do serve gourmet burgers, using sophisticated sauce recipes and fresh, high-quality ingredients. If you’re there from 11 am to 8 pm, go in for a bite, or try an innovative milkshake. And yes, they serve vegetarian.

More info here.

Bert’s

If you crave something tasty, yet healthy, after the mountains of butter you’ve been eating all over France, then Bert’s is an excellent choice. They’ll have sandwiches, soups and fresh salads and if you find yourself in Orly airport between 6:30 am and 9 pm, make sure to give them a go.

More info here.

(Nice) Nice

If you happen to end your trip in Nice, why not have a cocktail to relax before your flight in Bar La Plage? Michelin-starred chef, Thierry Marx, leaves his guests in awe of his stylish snacks in a cheerful, beach-bar atmosphere. If you’re in the mood for something a bit more hearty, look for Eric Kayser where you will find delicious breads to sample and dreamy pastries to try, prepared by a Master Baker. Tired of fancy, if that’s even possible? Monsieur Albert has the best hot dogs on the airport, and it’s even open to the non-travelling public.

Other airports might not offer that same experience, but if you happen to end up at Paris-Beauvais airport, for instance, there’s always a Paul. And sometimes, everything a person needs can be found in a Brioche Dorée. There is one of those at all of these places and should you find yourself at Lyon airport, it will be waiting for you.

Not hungry at all? There are other ways to have fun at Charles De Gaulle Airport.

Did you bring some food with you for the way home? Check what French food products you can bring through US Customs.

Have a safe and satisfying trip.

Jana Misho is the author of “Almost Parisian: How To Survive Your Late Twenties in Paris” and “Anais from Montmartre.” She writes things she wants to read and is inspired by art, people and obscure Parisian cafés. Probably the only person in the world who has a tattoo of Tour Montparnasse. Her third novel “Lulu” is now on Amazon.