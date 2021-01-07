American Friends of the Cité du Vin introduces their virtual “Somm Series”

Have you ever found yourself intimidated by a wine list at a fancy restaurant? How about at a party when the host asks you how you like the Pinot Noir, and you can’t think of anything to say aside from, “It’s good”?

The American Friends of the Cité du Vin may have the speaker series for you. This nonprofit, a partner of Bordeaux’s Cité du Vin wine museum, is dedicated to supporting educational and cultural programs dedicated to wine and wine history.

While the AFCDV normally operates trips, events, and other fun and informative activities for its members, they are now introducing a new speaker series held over Zoom, called the “Somm Series.” These one-hour interactive discussions, inclusive for all members, will also be available to non-members for $65 each. The first, which will premiere on January 20, features sommeliers Jeff Harding, Beverage Director at the Waverly Inn; and Carrie Lyn Strong, Founder of Strong Wine Consulting. The second, scheduled for February 4, features Yannick Benjamin, the head sommelier of NYC’s University Club. Participants will be able to ask questions as they learn things like how to communicate with a sommelier, pair wine with food, navigate a fine wine dining list, and select an excellent (yet affordable) Bordeaux.

Participants will also have access to a curated wine list to go with each event, available to order through AFCDV’s partner Tribeca Wine Merchants.

“Wine’s impact on the arts, music, ecology, and of course the everyday enjoyment of life is at the core of the Cité,” explains George Sape, President of American Friends of Cité du Vin and former Chairman of the James Beard Foundation. “We, the American Friends, are there to help its mission, and we hope that these special programs will inspire a new generation of wine enthusiasts.”

For those interested in becoming members, there are three options: a Young Ambassadors Membership, a Ministers Club Membership for two people, and the Presidents Club Membership for two people. As memberships include things like private chateaux trips, vineyard tours, annual trips, and gala entry, all memberships will be valid through the end of 2022 due to current travel restrictions.

