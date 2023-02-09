There’s nothing quite like a luscious crème brûlée for Valentine’s Day. Add in some lighted candles, perhaps a vase of green tulips and, even if your dinner was frozen pizza or scrambled eggs, you’ve got magic.

Any idiot can make a decent crème brûlée, which just means “cream with burnt sugar on top.” All you need for a terrific, simple, fail-proof crème brûlée is heavy cream, egg yolks, sugar, and salt. Vanilla if you’re picky. And you don’t have to have a blow torch–no fancy equipment needed–a regular oven broiler or even toaster oven work just perfectly.

Now, if you want to gild the lily, you can take it and soar from there as there’s a whole world of crème brûlée flavor and texture possibility to investigate: instant espresso, green matcha, chocolate, Earl Grey tea, vanilla bean, candied ginger, cardamom, turmeric, cayenne, nutmeg, rose water, rum, peppermint, almond, pumpkin, guava, oatmeal, eggnog flavors, coconut, lavender…even truffles. The list goes on and on. Head over to The New York Times cooking site to find chocolate Earl Grey crème brûlée, for instance. Or crème brûlée French toast.

Here at Frenchly we wanted to give you some options for this Valentine’s Day that are easy, flavorful, and wonderful riffs on this classic French dessert. If you don’t have shallow ramekins for individual servings, that’s ok, use a pie pan and find a nice-ish spoon to serve into some pretty bowls. Turn the lights down low, light those candles and it’ll all look (and taste) wonderful.

Sally’s Baking Addiction has a great base-simple recipe to start with here. If you want to stop there and call it good, you’ll be very pleased. She walks you through it step by step and makes it so easy, you can do it in your sleep. She adds in a little espresso, but you don’t have to. (If I were to, I’d use this amazing Italian instant espresso, Medaglia D’Oro. You can get it at most grocery stores.)

Now, if you’re not afraid of chocolate these days due to contamination from lead and cadmium (and can find some French Valrhona chocolate , sold at Whole Foods and, so far, heavy metal “lite,” see this list here , due to the company’s good bean to bar practices), a chocolate crème brûlée is decadent with no extra work. This very straightforward video, below, from Vermont Public Television, shows you in simple steps how to pull it off: