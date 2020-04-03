5 Easy and Original Recipes To Make With Your Kids

In these times of confinement, occupying your children all day is a complicated task. If you have finished catching up on every must-watch TV show, French Morning proposes five recipes simple and original to make as a family.
Waffle cookies (for 10 cookies):
Preparation time: 20 minutes – Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
50g (⅓ cup) of dark chocolate
90g (¾ cup) spelt flour
40g (⅓ cup) of flour
1 pinch of cinnamon
60g (½ cup) of almond butter
60g (⅓ cup) of sugar
40ml (2 tablespoons) of olive oil
60ml (¼ cup) of almond or hazelnut milk
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flours, sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Incorporate the almond butter, olive oil, and milk and mix vigorously to obtain a homogenous and lump-free paste. Add the chocolate chips.
- Preheat your waffle iron, grease with melted butter or olive oil. Form balls with your paste, and take care to insert the chocolate chips into the middle of the balls. “Bake” the waffle cookies in the waffle iron.
Vanilla icing (4 jars of 120g or 1/2 cup each)
Preparation time: 30 minutes – Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
4 vanilla pods
70g (⅓ cup) of heavy cream
20g (2 tablespoons) of sugar
70g (⅓ cup) of condensed milk
200g (1 cup) of white chocolate
30g (2 tablespoons) of butter
10g (2 teaspoons) of vanilla extract
- Put the heavy cream in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Open the vanilla pods and infuse the seeds in the cream for ten minutes. Strain the mixture, then pour in the sugar and condensed milk. Reheat.
- Melt the white chocolate in a bain-marie or microwave and mix with the butter.
- Combine the two mixtures in the saucepan over heat and let them emulsify. Then add the vanilla extract and mix. When the icing reaches 35°C (95°F), pour into another container.
Harry Potter-style Butter Beer (for four people):
Preparation time: 5 minutes – Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
60g (¼ cup) of butter
50cl (2 cups) of vanilla soda
60g (⅓ cup) of superfine sugar
1 tablespoon of molasses
- Melt the butter in a saucepan, then add the sugar. Stir constantly to avoid crystallization. Add the molasses and let cool.
- Pour the soda into a large glass and add two ladles of the mixture. For the true gourmands, top with whipped cream.
Carambar Cake (for 5 people)
Preparation time: 15 minutes – Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
20 Carambars
100g (1 cup) of marshmallow
90g (½ cup) of butter
40g (⅓ cup) of puffed rice
- Unwrap all the carambars and put them in a Pyrex or porcelain mixing bowl. Add the butter and the marshmallows, then heat for 5 minutes on high in the microwave.
- Once melted, mix and incorporate the puffed rice. Spread the paste in a mold and let cool for 8 to 12 hours to get the right consistency.
Sweet Fruit Pizza (for 4 people)
Preparation time: 15 minutes – Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients (substitute fruits according to preference):
1 package of pizza dough
125g (½ cup) of raspberries
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 peaches
2 lemons
Compote
- Heat the oven to 150°C (300°F). Unroll the dough on parchment paper and spread a layer of compote on top. Sprinkle on half the sugar.
- Precook the dough for 5 minutes until golden.
- Cut the fruits into thin strips and place on the dough so that they overlap. Sprinkle the second half of the sugar on the pizza.
Source: Madame Le Figaro