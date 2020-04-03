5 Easy and Original Recipes To Make With Your Kids

In these times of confinement, occupying your children all day is a complicated task. If you have finished catching up on every must-watch TV show, French Morning proposes five recipes simple and original to make as a family.

Preparation time: 20 minutes – Cooking time: 15 minutes

Advertisement

Ingredients:

50g (⅓ cup) of dark chocolate

90g (¾ cup) spelt flour

40g (⅓ cup) of flour

1 pinch of cinnamon

60g (½ cup) of almond butter

60g (⅓ cup) of sugar

40ml (2 tablespoons) of olive oil

60ml (¼ cup) of almond or hazelnut milk

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flours, sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Incorporate the almond butter, olive oil, and milk and mix vigorously to obtain a homogenous and lump-free paste. Add the chocolate chips.

Preparation time: 30 minutes – Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 vanilla pods

70g (⅓ cup) of heavy cream

20g (2 tablespoons) of sugar

70g (⅓ cup) of condensed milk

200g (1 cup) of white chocolate

30g (2 tablespoons) of butter

10g (2 teaspoons) of vanilla extract

Put the heavy cream in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Open the vanilla pods and infuse the seeds in the cream for ten minutes. Strain the mixture, then pour in the sugar and condensed milk. Reheat.

Melt the white chocolate in a bain-marie or microwave and mix with the butter.