4 Ideas for Mothers Day Gifts in the DC Area

The “Buy local” movement has never been more essential than it is this year. To make sure you have a nice surprise for your mom on Mother’s Day, French Morning has come up with four French gift ideas, available in the Washington area.

Order a family meal

At the very beginning of the quarantine, Convivial’s chef Cédric Maupillier began creating prix fixe menus. The “family” special is offered daily for $49. Orders are available for delivery or take-out on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, from 11:30am to 8pm, and until 9pm on Friday and Saturday evenings. 801 O Street NW. 202-525-2870. More info here. A few blocks from Convivial, Unconventional Diner is also serving family meals designed for two to three people, for $40. For delivery, call 202-847-0122 between noon and 8:30pm on weekdays, and 2pm to 8:30pm for take-out. 1207 9th St NW. Info here.

For more options, read our article on restaurants open in DC during the quarantine.

Tasty pastries

Fresh Baguette continues to bake its baguettes and croissants. On the French bakery’s website, choose between delivery or pick-up and place your order! Similarly, Boulangerie Christophe offers both options on its online site. If your mom is more into truffles and chocolate surprises, Dupont Circle’s The Chocolate House takes orders online and sends them by USPS. You can also pick up your orders on site, Monday to Saturday, from 12pm to 5pm.

Natural and personalized cosmetics

French transplant Elodie Cally launched Elodie’s Naturals last November, even offering personalized classes for participants to learn how to make her beauty products. In March, prompted by the crisis, she decided to launch her idea online. On her website, she suggests ordering beauty products customized for your mother’s skin. If you are not sure of her skin type, “gift certificates” are also available for sale.

A new book (in French)

On its new online site, Bonjour Books DC offers a fine selection of books recommended by Jennifer Fulton, the avid reader behind this Kensington, Maryland bookstore, popular among Washington’s French community. She closed the doors of her store at the beginning of the crisis, but sends the books by mail. Allow one week for delivery.

Featured image: Stock Photos from VGstockstudio / Shutterstock