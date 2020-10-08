24 Hours Behind-the-Scenes at Paris Fashion Week

The Spring/Summer 2021 Paris Fashion Week runway has just rolled up its carpet, and it’s time to take a sneak peek behind the scenes.

In this video from Vogue Paris, you get to step into the shoes of American model and current Vogue Paris cover star Rebecca Longendyke. Rebecca, the top model of the moment, walks three shows in 24 hours, starting with Chloé’s immersive show at the Palais de Tokyo. Next, it’s on to Paco Rabanne at the medieval Conciergerie, and finally Isabel Marant at the Palais Royal. There’s even a detour to visit the insanely chic office of Rebecca’s modeling agency, Women Management Paris, and backstage interviews with several other Fashion Week models on what it’s like to live the life and walk the walk.

For the full rundown of this season’s Ready to Wear collections, check out our coverage here.