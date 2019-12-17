24 French Holiday Pastries That Are Almost Too Beautiful to Eat

By
Jenny Hughes
-
Photo credit: Vincent Vallée Facebook page

1. Vincent Vallée’s Red Ornaments

2. Damien Gendron’s Chocolate Express Train

3. Fauchon’s Funky Boys

4. Alain Ducasse’s Chocolate-Bars Tree

L’Arbre de Noël devient hexagonal. Céréales bio et fruits séchés, amandes caramélisées et noisettes caramélisées habillent les 6 hexagones en chocolat noir ou au lait. Enfilez les gants blancs que nous avons glissés à l’intérieur pour assembler votre sapin gourmand, ludique et surprenant. // This year’s version of the Manufacture’s Christmas Tree is hexagonal. Organic cereals and dried fruits, caramelized almonds and hazelnuts are adorning the six hexagons in dark or milk chocolate. It comes with white gloves to help you build your tree with special care. How playful! #ChocolateAddict #ChristmasTree #ChocolateLover #LeChocolatAlainDucasse #ChristmasTreats #SapinDeNoel Création exclusive de Pierre Tachon @soinsgraphiques Photo : @ateliermai98

5. Laurent Duchêne’s Mont-Blanc

6. Nicolas Bernarde’s Fruity Bars

7. Pierre Marcolini’s Bell Tower

8. Nicholas Bacheyre’s Couronne de Saint Nicholas

Aujourd'hui nous sommes à 2 mois jour pour jour du réveillon de Noël, et je souhaitais partager avec vous ma bûche pour cette soirée magique. ✨🎀✨🎀✨🎀✨ . – LA COURONNE DE ST NICOLAS- . Composition : – Ganache montée biskelia et vanille – confit de mandarine à la fève de tonka – praliné aux deux sésames – biscuit moelleux à l'amande – sablé croustillant à l'amande . . . 📸@benoitfoto . #nicolasbacheyre #nb #pastry #chef #instagram #instafood #instagood #love #life #follow #me #huawei #paris #instachef #food #sweet #fruits #instapastry #art #photography #picoftheday #glutenfree #chocolate #world #instalife

9. Dalloyau’s Baby Bûche

10. Yann Couvreur’s Adorable Foxes

11. Arnaud Larher’s Croquembouche Tower

12. Pierre Hermé’s Pinecone Prints

13. Christophe Michalek’s Ringed Tree

14. Pâtisserie Tomo’s Snowy Bunnies

15. La Maison du Chocolat’s Insane Snowflakes

16. Cyril Lignac’s Chocolatey Bears

🐻🎄⛄️

17. The Ritz Paris’s Tea Time

18. Amaury Guichon’s Time-turners

19. Vincent Vallée’s Sweet Penguins

20. Sebastien Gaudard’s Gingerbread House

21. Boneshaker Donut’s Mince Pie Donuts

22. Edwart Chocolatier’s Tasty Tree

23. Arnaud Larher’s Army of Père Noël

24. Vincent Vallées’s Forest