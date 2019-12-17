24 French Holiday Pastries That Are Almost Too Beautiful to Eat

1. Vincent Vallée’s Red Ornaments
le retour des boules de noël🍫 🎄 (réalisation step by step prochainement.
2. Damien Gendron’s Chocolate Express Train
J-24 avant noël, notre locomotive en chocolat est en route🎄🍫🚂 venez vite la découvrir @poteletchabot
3. Fauchon’s Funky Boys
[ ☃️ LES FUNKY BOYS DE @francoisdaubinet ⛄️] Véritables trublions de la collection sucrée, les Funky Boys feront sourire les tablées de fête avant d'être croqués ! Personne ne pourra resister à leurs saveurs explosives et audacieuses : vanille & fruits rouges / chocolat, praliné & tonka / Coco Exotique ❄️
4. Alain Ducasse’s Chocolate-Bars Tree
L'Arbre de Noël devient hexagonal. Céréales bio et fruits séchés, amandes caramélisées et noisettes caramélisées habillent les 6 hexagones en chocolat noir ou au lait. Enfilez les gants blancs que nous avons glissés à l'intérieur pour assembler votre sapin gourmand, ludique et surprenant. // This year's version of the Manufacture's Christmas Tree is hexagonal. Organic cereals and dried fruits, caramelized almonds and hazelnuts are adorning the six hexagons in dark or milk chocolate. It comes with white gloves to help you build your tree with special care. How playful! Création exclusive de Pierre Tachon @soinsgraphiques Photo : @ateliermai98
5. Laurent Duchêne’s Mont-Blanc
6. Nicolas Bernarde’s Fruity Bars
7. Pierre Marcolini’s Bell Tower
🇲🇫 Le Sapin en chocolat blanc et ses 2 tiroirs de truffes et de pralinés. Pièce majestueuse pour tablée nombreuse. 🇬🇧 The white chocolate Christmas tree and its 2 drawers of truffles and pralines. Majestic piece for a large table.
8. Nicholas Bacheyre’s Couronne de Saint Nicholas
Aujourd'hui nous sommes à 2 mois jour pour jour du réveillon de Noël, et je souhaitais partager avec vous ma bûche pour cette soirée magique. ✨🎀✨🎀✨🎀✨ . – LA COURONNE DE ST NICOLAS- . Composition : – Ganache montée biskelia et vanille – confit de mandarine à la fève de tonka – praliné aux deux sésames – biscuit moelleux à l'amande – sablé croustillant à l'amande . . . 📸@benoitfoto
9. Dalloyau’s Baby Bûche
chocolat, caramel-pécan ou framboise-pistache : un trio gagnant pour tous les gourmands! Pour laquelle craqueriez-vous?
10. Yann Couvreur’s Adorable Foxes
11. Arnaud Larher’s Croquembouche Tower
12. Pierre Hermé’s Pinecone Prints
🇫🇷 Ce weekend nous vous proposons de poursuivre notre promenade au coeur d'une forêt imaginaire 🌲 avec ces tablettes en chocolat 🍫, enrichies de généreuses pommes de pin garnies… Praliné noisette ou praliné pignon de cèdre, laquelle choisiriez-vous ? . . 🇬🇧 This weekend, let's continue our stroll through an imaginary forest 🌲 with these unique bars of chocolate 🍫 topped with generous pine cones…. Hazelnut praline or cedar nut praline, which one would you pick?
13. Christophe Michalek’s Ringed Tree
Vous préférez lequel pour décorer votre table de Noël ?🎄🎄🎄 Pour ceux qui ne le savent pas encore, depuis maintenant plus de 3 ans, je propose aussi une gamme de chocolats, car c'est ma deuxième grande passion après la pâtisserie !! Vous pouvez la découvrir sur mon site ou en boutique!!
14. Pâtisserie Tomo’s Snowy Bunnies
🐇 兎饅頭: Usagi manju. Ce petit lapin vient nous rendre visite avant d'aller hiberner tout l'hiver. ❄️ Il est réalisé avec de la farine d'igname japonais cuit à la vapeur et du haricot rouge confit. Une douceur très traditionnelle ! Parfaite pour accompagner le matcha.
15. La Maison du Chocolat’s Insane Snowflakes
🇫🇷 Quoi de mieux que cette jolie pampille pour attendre Noël ? Une superposition de 11 flocons de chocolats sur un fond de mendiant. // 🇬🇧 Our Everlasting Snowflake: 11 snowflakes in chocolate with a mendiant base. The best way to wait for Christmas!
16. Cyril Lignac’s Chocolatey Bears
17. The Ritz Paris’s Tea Time
Rendez-vous in the cozy Salon Proust for a Tea time à la française. Did you know that Marcel Proust, one of our most famous guest, received a hundred years ago the Prix Goncourt. An award that celebrates the best and most imaginative prose work every year.
18. Amaury Guichon’s Time-turners
The classic Coffee Clock. 🕰 Swipe left 🔪 Double chocolate chips Cookie base, moist Coffee financier sponge, Coffee cremeux, soft Coffee Caramel, an Chocolate mousse. 📷: @fionabergson
19. Vincent Vallée’s Sweet Penguins
🐧 ➡️➡️❄️🤶 🍫 les préparatifs de noël 😋
20. Sebastien Gaudard’s Gingerbread House
"Ma maison en pain d'épice rêvée" avec son toit serti de fruits confits! Pour décorer votre table de fête et finir vos dîners avec gourmandise. photo @colombe.clier
21. Boneshaker Donut’s Mince Pie Donuts
22. Edwart Chocolatier’s Tasty Tree
Si vous aussi vous voulez apprendre à réaliser ce joli sapin en chocolat, rendez-vous sur notre site et réservez votre place pour l'un de nos ateliers de noël🎄 !
23. Arnaud Larher’s Army of Père Noël
24. Vincent Vallées’s Forest
🍰 🌲🎅❄️➡️➡️➡️