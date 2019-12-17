24 French Holiday Pastries That Are Almost Too Beautiful to Eat

View this post on Instagram

L’Arbre de Noël devient hexagonal. Céréales bio et fruits séchés, amandes caramélisées et noisettes caramélisées habillent les 6 hexagones en chocolat noir ou au lait. Enfilez les gants blancs que nous avons glissés à l’intérieur pour assembler votre sapin gourmand, ludique et surprenant. // This year’s version of the Manufacture’s Christmas Tree is hexagonal. Organic cereals and dried fruits, caramelized almonds and hazelnuts are adorning the six hexagons in dark or milk chocolate. It comes with white gloves to help you build your tree with special care. How playful! #ChocolateAddict #ChristmasTree #ChocolateLover #LeChocolatAlainDucasse #ChristmasTreats #SapinDeNoel Création exclusive de Pierre Tachon @soinsgraphiques Photo : @ateliermai98