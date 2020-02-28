17 Jokes Only People Who Speak French Will Get

French is a marvelously complex language. And one of the trickiest parts of learning a new language can be understanding the subtleties and cultural landmines laying in wait when it comes to humor. Here are a few jokes you might only understand if you’ve spent a little time studying French.

1. Seven ate nine

2. Miranda got a little peckish

Quelle blague? #frenchjokes

Quelle blague? #frenchjokes

#oui #wii #frenchpuns #vivalanga

3. Fun with bread

4. Fun with verbs

5. Video games have gotten so sophisticated

View this post on Instagram

#oui #wii #frenchpuns #vivalanga

NetDr.net #netdoctor #frenchjokes #technology

6. Snail you later

7. How many words for one sound can there be?

8. Ç

9. Darth Père

10. So. Many. Vowels.

11. Sounds delicious

12. When Tumblr meets Google Translate

13. Command + Option + Esc

View this post on Instagram

NetDr.net #netdoctor #frenchjokes #technology

A post shared by LENET (@lenettech) on

14. French Kids Are Sassy

15. A little perspective can be useful

16. Bring back pluto

17. Where can I buy this on a t-shirt?