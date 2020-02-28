17 Jokes Only People Who Speak French Will Get

French is a marvelously complex language. And one of the trickiest parts of learning a new language can be understanding the subtleties and cultural landmines laying in wait when it comes to humor. Here are a few jokes you might only understand if you’ve spent a little time studying French.
1. Seven ate nine
View this post on Instagram
Get it? 😜Un, deux, trois, quatre, cinq. 😁 Do you know any semi-French jokes? Comment below!👇 I thought this one was cute. 😋 . . . . . #angietorre #bestpowerpointsforfrench #flteach #Frenchteachers #worldlanguageteachers #frenchclass #Frenchresources #teacherhumor #langchat #Frenchjokes #teacherspayteachers #tpt #Frenchhumor #teacherjokes #teachingfrench #frenchlearning #french #highschoolfrench #dadjokes #wlclass #worldlanguage #teachfrench #teachingfrench